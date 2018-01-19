Police find suspect who shot, killed 65-year-old woman in SF

A woman was fatally gunned down late this afternoon in San Francisco's Central Sunset District and police found the suspect shortly after 10 p.m. Friday night.Police were unable to locate the suspect right away, but later found him in San Francisco. He is identified as 67-year-old Winston Hue.Around 4:35 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting victim in the 1800 block of 34th Avenue, according to police.There, officers found a 65-year-old woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Responding officers tried to provide aid to the woman, however, she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said."I'm not sure I know the people, it's the block where we live and it's disturbing," said neighbor Ruth Ekhaus.She lives on 34th Avenue and was shocked to learn that the fatal shooting happened on her block after talking to her daughter. "My daughter called hysterical because she saw all the police on the block and didn't know what was happening and she was afraid," Ekhaus added.