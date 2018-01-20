  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
1 person dies, units damaged in Martinez apartment fire

At least one person died in an apartment fire in Martinez Saturday morning. (KGO-TV)

MARTINEZ, Calif. --
At least one person died in an apartment fire in Martinez Saturday morning.

The fire in apartment on Farm Lane off Old Orchard Road was first reported around 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning on the third floor of the building.

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District says it grew into a second alarm fire.

"This morning just around 7:30 we received reports of a structure fire here in Martinez. When our crews arrived they found heavy fire from the second, excuse me, the third floor of an apartment building. They got in and got the fire knocked down pretty quickly, but we didn't know whether or not we had a victim, so we went to a second alarm right away. They did locate a victim, but we got the victim out. Unfortunately, the victim was deceased. We don't believe there are any other victims currently," said Robert Shall, Contra Costa County Fire Protection Fire Marshal.

No information on the cause of the fire was immediately available.

Firefighters say at least two other units below the fire-damaged units suffered water damage.
