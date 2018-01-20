  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7

CHP officer injured after being hit by vehicle in San Jose

This is a file photo of a CHP vehicle. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
A California Highway Patrol officer investigating a traffic collision in San Jose was injured Friday night when he was struck by a vehicle.

Several CHP officers were investigating a hit-and-run traffic collision involving four vehicles on southbound U.S. Highway 101 just north of Tully Road.

At approximately 9:20 p.m., the vehicles were on the right shoulder of the highway, and one of the officers was standing on the passenger side of the one of the vehicles involved in the collision when a 2004 Mazda 3 veered off the road and sideswiped a CHP vehicle on the shoulder of the roadway.

The CHP vehicle then collided with the vehicle the officer was standing next to, and the vehicle struck the officer.

The officer was thrown onto the right shoulder of the roadway and down into a ditch.

The officer was conscious and responsive and was able to stand on his own. He was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

A passenger in the vehicle that was struck from behind was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Mazda, identified as Huu Thai Truong, 21, of San Jose, was evaluated at the scene and arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, according to the CHP.

The roadway was eventually cleared, and all lanes of the highway reopened around 10:57 p.m.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
traffic accidentCHPofficer injuredcrashSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos