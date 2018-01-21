'Tide Pod Challenge' takes serious turn for college student

LOGAN, Utah --A dangerous social media stunt took a serious turn in Utah.
A college student was hospitalized after ingesting a Tide Pod. Utah State University says it happened Saturday afternoon in a dorm.
There is no word on the student's condition, but she was conscious after medics put her in an ambulance.
Doctors have been warning about the so-called 'Tide Pod Challenge' - a viral stunt where teens post videos of them eating laundry detergent.