  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7

'Tide Pod Challenge' takes serious turn for college student

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandra Bookman has more on how the 'Tide Pod Challenge' went seriously wrong for one college student. (Shutterstock)

Eyewitness News
LOGAN, Utah --
A dangerous social media stunt took a serious turn in Utah.

A college student was hospitalized after ingesting a Tide Pod. Utah State University says it happened Saturday afternoon in a dorm.

There is no word on the student's condition, but she was conscious after medics put her in an ambulance.

RELATED: These Tide Pod-inspired foods have all the fun, none of the hazards

Doctors have been warning about the so-called 'Tide Pod Challenge' - a viral stunt where teens post videos of them eating laundry detergent.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
collegecollege studentpoisonviral videoUtah
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video