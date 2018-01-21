  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7

Man gets DUI after mistaking bank drive-thru for Taco Bell

Douglas Francisco (Hernando County Sheriff's Office)

SPRING HILL, Fla. --
Dude, where's my taco?

It might have been what a Tampa, Fla., man was wondering - after he was found asleep at a drive-thru window Wednesday afternoon.

One problem - he was at a bank drive-thru - not Taco Bell.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, the manager of a Bank of America branch called authorities after he found an unconscious man behind the wheel of a blue sedan in the bank's drive-thru lane.

The manager told deputies that after beating on the car window for "some time," he was able to wake up the driver.

Once he awoke, the befuddled motorist asked the bank manager for a burrito.

He drove away from the drive-thru once he was told he was not at Taco Bell.

But he didn't go far. When deputies arrived at the bank, they found the blue car idling in the parking lot, the groggy driver still inside.

The driver, 28-year Douglas Francisco, failed field sobriety tests and was arrested and charged with DUI.

According to the arrest report, Francisco made several unusual statements. Deputies noted that he had delayed reactions to their questions as well as slowed movements consistent with someone under the influence of prescription narcotics. Deputies stated he had Oxycodone and Xanax on him, for which he had prescriptions.

He was jailed on $1,000 bond. And never did get his burrito.

Information from ABC affiliate WFTS from used in this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
bizarreDUIviralwhat's trendingu.s. & worldtaco bellbank of americaFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos