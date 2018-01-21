  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Bay Area LIFE: International Frozen Yogurt Day

Indulge your taste buds with frozen yogurt! Just in time for International Frozen Yogurt Day on February 6. (KGO)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Indulge your taste buds with frozen yogurt! Just in time for International Frozen Yogurt Day on February 6th!

Yogurtland uses creamy, fresh, pure California milk without antibiotics or added hormones. Then they add the world's finest ingredients to bring pure delicious frozen yogurt to your cup for flavors that taste like the real thing.

With more than 200 flavors, they have a little something for everyone.

Their selection of toppings includes everything from indulgent sauces to fresh fruit, giving you a variety of treats to decorate your froyo with.

When Yogurtland opened its doors 11 years ago in Fullerton, CA, owner Phillip Chang had one goal in mind: provide a self-serve frozen yogurt experience that gives customers the highest quality ingredients and flavors to fill their cups. Drawing in crowds from more than 50 miles away, Phillip quickly saw that his passion for quality and choice was mutually shared with his community, and Yogurtland began its own flavor quest to bring deliciously different handcrafted flavors to its many fans.
Click here for more information.

Click here to find a store in your area.
