Police in standoff with suspect at hotel in San Jose

SJPD says they are negotiating with a man who had a warrant for his arrest, they have isolated him and are waiting him out pic.twitter.com/wj8SaWWpwr — Tiffany Wilson (@TWilsonTV) January 22, 2018

The Wyndham Garden Inn says it will reimburse everyone who was evacuated from their rooms, the standoff continues. pic.twitter.com/fqFBLBRphD — Tiffany Wilson (@TWilsonTV) January 22, 2018

The standoff in San Jose continues-started yesterday at 2:30pm. The man is still barricaded in a hotel room at Wyndham Garden Inn. — Tiffany Wilson (@TWilsonTV) January 22, 2018

We are inside the Wyndham Garden Inn Lobby, talking to patrons who were displaced overnight from barricade situation on 2nd floor pic.twitter.com/yoaFnYrMII — Tiffany Wilson (@TWilsonTV) January 22, 2018

Update:Staff at Wyndham Garden Inn says barricade began around 4/5pm yesterday, staff says at least one hostage in room with suspect. — Tiffany Wilson (@TWilsonTV) January 22, 2018

Staff at @WyndhamRewards in south San Jose says one floor is closed, everyone on that floor has been given a new room/sent to other hotels — Tiffany Wilson (@TWilsonTV) January 22, 2018

Breaking: Large police presence surrounding Wyndham Garden hotel in South San Jose. @SJPDPIO says barricade inside hotel since 6pm yesterday — Tiffany Wilson (@TWilsonTV) January 22, 2018

A police standoff that began 2:30 Sunday afternoon continues at the Wyndham Garden Inn in San Jose. Some guests at the hotel off Silicon Valley Boulevard were evacuated from their rooms while police negotiated with a man wanted on an undisclosed warrant.Captain Jason Dwyer said, "We have been in contact with the individual. We've been talking to him virtually all night, and negotiations have not been necessarily bad, we haven't made a lot of progress, he's not made any threats, so we're continuing to negotiate." Police are not releasing if the suspect is alone in the room. They also have not commented on the man's criminal history. However Captain Dwyer added, "We have information that would lead us to believe that forcing a confrontation would probably not end well."Guests staying on the hotel's second floor were given new rooms. Others spent the night on the lobby couches. Andrew Lazo was one of them. "I feel pretty safe, but I don't know what's going on up there, I just hope it's not too crazy," Lazo said. The Wyndham will reimburse everyone who was displaced.No word on when the standoff will end. Police hope their patience will lead to a peaceful resolution.