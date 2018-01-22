  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7

Police in standoff with suspect at hotel in San Jose

EMBED </>More Videos

A police standoff that began Sunday afternoon continues at the Wyndham Garden Inn in San Jose. Some guests at the hotel off Silicon Valley Boulevard were evacuated from their rooms. (KGO-TV)

By Tiffany Wilson
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
A police standoff that began 2:30 Sunday afternoon continues at the Wyndham Garden Inn in San Jose. Some guests at the hotel off Silicon Valley Boulevard were evacuated from their rooms while police negotiated with a man wanted on an undisclosed warrant.

Captain Jason Dwyer said, "We have been in contact with the individual. We've been talking to him virtually all night, and negotiations have not been necessarily bad, we haven't made a lot of progress, he's not made any threats, so we're continuing to negotiate." Police are not releasing if the suspect is alone in the room. They also have not commented on the man's criminal history. However Captain Dwyer added, "We have information that would lead us to believe that forcing a confrontation would probably not end well."

Guests staying on the hotel's second floor were given new rooms. Others spent the night on the lobby couches. Andrew Lazo was one of them. "I feel pretty safe, but I don't know what's going on up there, I just hope it's not too crazy," Lazo said. The Wyndham will reimburse everyone who was displaced.

No word on when the standoff will end. Police hope their patience will lead to a peaceful resolution.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
barricadeSJPDstandoffpoliceinvestigationhotelSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video