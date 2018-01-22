Police in Alabama have a murder mystery on their hands after a woman with a second life online was found dead outside her home near Birmingham.Kathleen West was a wife and mother who worked as an adult model on her own subscription-based website.Last Saturday, the 42-year-old's body was discovered in her yard by a neighbor who was on his way to work,West's social media accounts are full of sexually-explicit photos, and that has spurred a lot of theories about her death.Online, she called herself an exhibitionist and posted risque photos with a chance for subscribers to see sexier images for $15.99 a month.Investigators haven't said whether her line of work played any role in her death, and they are keeping details close to the vest.What appears to be the remainder of a blood stain darkens the asphalt across the street from the two-story brick home she shared with her husband and middle school-age daughter."You can see the stain that's left in the road, that's still there," neighbor Xavier Lee said.The victim's grieving neighbor said he can't get her family out of his head, especially the daughter she left behind."This child doesn't have her mother anymore, don't know why. Don't know what happened that led up to the incident, but to wake up to that type of news, it makes you think," Lee said.On Facebook, West posted lots of selfies and commenters often mentioned her attractiveness. But there were also photos of her wedding to longtime husband William Jeffrey West and images of West and her daughter playing in the snow last month.But West, a Florida native with blonde hair and a resemblance to Marilyn Monroe, seemed like a different person on other online accounts.With a personal description that included "exhibitionist," West had a private Instagram account with nearly 52,000 followers that linked to a paid site that featured adult content and "naughty fun." Some of the images were included on a site for "mature hotties."Similar content was posted on Twitter, where West's presence began March 2016.Initially, West just tweeted links to a site where she sold clothing items, including dresses, coats, shoes and kid's clothing. The feed took a sharp turn Aug. 11, when she tweeted: "Happy Frisky Friday - Let's get this party started," with a link to the pay-per-view site. The description included a link to a "wish list" page where viewers could purchase lingerie for her.The posts continued until the morning before her death, when West tweeted a link to sell a women's wool jacket. A few days earlier, she had posted a lingerie photo showing her bare buttocks that linked to her adult site.Federal court records show West and her husband filed for bankruptcy in 2007 while living in Cartersville, Georgia, but the case appeared to be handled routinely and closed within months. Tax records indicate they moved into the home in Calera in 2015. It was valued at $169,000 last year.