Students return to schools damaged in North Bay fires

A warm welcome back for students at St Rose school in Santa Rosa - first day back since the fires. The school suffered water damage. pic.twitter.com/9sNskTeeSj — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) January 22, 2018

Comfort animals were on hand at St Rose school in Santa Rosa to welcome kids back for the first day since the fires. pic.twitter.com/EiqnTgsxug — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) January 22, 2018

Cardinal Newman HS parents, teachers, students reunite after 15 weeks divided following North Bay Fires. #sonomastrong #abc7now pic.twitter.com/UH1o6Ldf4Z — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) January 22, 2018

Going to school isn't usually a red carpet affair. But kids in Santa Rosa got the VIP treatment Monday as they headed back to school for the first time since the deadly October wildfires.Students at Cardinal Newman High School, that was heavily damaged in the Tubbs Fire, attended four other Catholic schools in Cotati, Rohnert Park, Windsor and Santa Rosa during the private Catholic high school's closure and cleanup."I think it's great," said parent Kelly Collins. "It's nice for the kids to see the community rooting for them to get back to normal and they're here for them."First responders who are always there during the bad times were part of the welcome committee, showing they are here for us during the good times, too.Some portable classrooms were delivered to the high school in early December, furniture and fixtures for the portable classrooms were delivered earlier this month and the baseball field turf that was destroyed in the fire is scheduled to be replaced on March 1, according to the school's website.The Oct. 8 fire also damaged St. Rose Catholic School adjacent to the high school, administration buildings, a library and Roseland Collegiate Prep school. It took the last three months to get it all restored and ready for kids. While the mood was celebratory, they also had comfort animals on hand, knowing many of these kids have been through more than just missing school.A campus reopening celebration is scheduled for Feb. 10 at the Soda Rock Winery in Healdsburg.There were 621 high school students at the school in October.