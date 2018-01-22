REAL ID: DMV begins to accept applications

SAN FRANCISCO --Starting in 2020, your old driver's license won't be enough to board U.S. flights - you'll need a REAL ID.
The Department of Motor Vehicles began taking in-person applications for REAL IDs on Monday.
REAL IDs are driver's licenses or identification cards with enhanced security features. These cards will be required to board a domestic flight or enter federal facilities beginning October 2020.
Until then, your regular California driver's license will be sufficient.
After that date, however, only a REAL ID or other federally approved documents will be accepted, including a U.S. Passport, passport card or military ID.
To apply for a REAL ID, you must go to the DMV in person. You're encouraged to make an appointment at a local DMV office and also bring proof of identity such as a U.S. birth certificate or permanent resident card. You'll also need proof of your social security number and proof of California residency - like a rental agreement or bill. Official say it takes about 45 minutes to an hour to get the card.
The REAL ID Act of 2005 was passed as a part of a post 9/11 federal requirement to address security flaws.
While some are not happy about the extra trip to the DMV, Jordan Haleakalan said he feels the heightened security is worth it.
"It's a layer that let's them know who's flying and who they're letting on board -- going to different states and across countries -- and it makes me feel safer for sure," Haleakalan said.
To learn more about REAL IDs, visit www.dmv.ca.gov/portal/dmv/detail/realid.