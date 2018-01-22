  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
AIR TRAVEL

REAL ID: DMV begins to accept applications

EMBED </>More Videos

Starting in 2020, your old driver's license won't be enough to board U.S. flights - you'll need a REAL ID, which the DMV began accepting applications for Monday. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO --
Starting in 2020, your old driver's license won't be enough to board U.S. flights - you'll need a REAL ID.

The Department of Motor Vehicles began taking in-person applications for REAL IDs on Monday.

REAL IDs are driver's licenses or identification cards with enhanced security features. These cards will be required to board a domestic flight or enter federal facilities beginning October 2020.

Until then, your regular California driver's license will be sufficient.

After that date, however, only a REAL ID or other federally approved documents will be accepted, including a U.S. Passport, passport card or military ID.

To apply for a REAL ID, you must go to the DMV in person. You're encouraged to make an appointment at a local DMV office and also bring proof of identity such as a U.S. birth certificate or permanent resident card. You'll also need proof of your social security number and proof of California residency - like a rental agreement or bill. Official say it takes about 45 minutes to an hour to get the card.

The REAL ID Act of 2005 was passed as a part of a post 9/11 federal requirement to address security flaws.

While some are not happy about the extra trip to the DMV, Jordan Haleakalan said he feels the heightened security is worth it.

"It's a layer that let's them know who's flying and who they're letting on board -- going to different states and across countries -- and it makes me feel safer for sure," Haleakalan said.

To learn more about REAL IDs, visit www.dmv.ca.gov/portal/dmv/detail/realid.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
travelair travelairport securityTSADMVReal IDsecuritysafetyu.s. & worldCaliforniaOakland International AirportMineta San Jose International AirportSan JoseOaklandSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AIR TRAVEL
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Why you might want to consider travel insurance
'He couldn't breathe:' Family speaks out after dog dies on flight
Bay Area LIFE: Tasting your way through the Aulani Resort
Bay Area LIFE: Aulani Resort in Hawaii
More air travel
TRAVEL
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
When and where is the National Cherry Blossom Festival?
Why you might want to consider travel insurance
United to issue special pet carrier tags after dog's death
Frappuccino by the Falls: Starbucks comes to Yosemite
More Travel
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video