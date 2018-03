Tide Pods: The internet's new dangerous obsession

What should Tide PODs be used for? DOING LAUNDRY. Nothing else.



Eating a Tide POD is a BAD IDEA, and we asked our friend @robgronkowski to help explain. pic.twitter.com/0JnFdhnsWZ — Tide (@tide) January 12, 2018

The internet has a new dangerous obsession. Teens have been biting into Tide Pods on purpose and sharing video on social media. Consumer Reports says that poison control centers logged 39 cases of intentional exposure among teens 13-19 in the first two weeks of 2018.Watch the video above for more on this dangerous trend.