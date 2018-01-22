Tide Pods: The internet's new dangerous obsession

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The internet has a new dangerous obsession. Teens have been biting into Tide Pods on purpose and sharing video on social media.
Consumer Reports says that poison control centers logged 39 cases of intentional exposure among teens 13-19 in the first two weeks of 2018.
What should Tide PODs be used for? DOING LAUNDRY. Nothing else.— Tide (@tide) January 12, 2018
Eating a Tide POD is a BAD IDEA, and we asked our friend @robgronkowski to help explain. pic.twitter.com/0JnFdhnsWZ