Tense standoff at San Jose Wyndham hotel displaces guests

More than 24 hours after it began, a tense standoff at a South San Jose hotel is still disrupting guests.A massive police presence remains at the Wyndham Garden Inn on Silicon Valley Boulevard where some hotel guests have been evacuated since the drama began Sunday afternoon.Guest services employees working the front desk at the hotel in San Jose have been on the phone all day. They're doing their best to reassign guests.Police evacuated an entire wing of the hotel, that's more than 100 rooms. Officers have been engaged in a standoff with a man since Sunday afternoon."We have been in contact with the individual. We have been talking to him virtually all night," Said Captain Jason Dwyer of the San Jose Police Department. "Negotiations have not been necessarily bad. We haven't made a lot of progress, but he has not made any threat to this point so we're continuing to negotiate."Police identified a man with a warrant inside the Wyndham Sunday. When they tried to contact him, he barricaded himself in his room. Some evacuated guests were forced to sleep on sofas in the lobby."We wanted to go to the rooms," said Adrian Navarro, a guest of the hotel. "They tell us that it's not possible, so we go to lobby and until now, all night, we have been here.""I don't know what's going on up there, but I hope it's not too crazy," Navarro added.Employees are still checking people in, like Ryan Demoss, who is in town for a business trip. "Looks like they're talking the guy down, and I hope they do," he said.Police are hoping for a peaceful resolution.