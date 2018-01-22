  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
7 ON YOUR SIDE

Consumer Catch-up: TJ Maxx class action settlement, Storms causing travel delays, Vacation add-on fees

Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side have consumer stories you should know about for Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

TJ Maxx settles class action suit

If you purchased items from TJ Maxx, Marshall's or HomeGoods, you may have some money coming. A class action lawsuit has been settled, alleging the stores used false "Compare At" prices.

If you bought an item with the "Compare At" price attached from July 17, 2011 to Dec. 6, 2017, you have a refund coming. The stores deny the allegations.

Consumers have until April 9, 2018 to file a claim form.

Midwest storms causing travel problems

Storms in the Midwest are causing air traffic delays around the country. Among the hardest hit are Minneapolis and Chicago, where hundreds of flights were cancelled.

Airlines are waiving change fees for many flights, some of which take off or land in the Bay Area.

Check with your airline's change/cancellation policy, and keep track of the weather at your destination.

Vacation add-on fees pile up

Be careful when making hotel reservations, add-on fees can really take a bite of your vacation dollars.

A New York University study expects hotels to bill customers 2.7 billion dollars for add-on fees just during 2017.

Resort fees, early departure fees, and reservation cancellation fees are three of the big ones.

A new one making the rounds, especially in Las Vegas, is the early check-in fee. Put it all together and you need to ask very specifically about details before booking a room.

Web copy written by Miranda Dotson
