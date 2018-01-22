  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
GOLDEN GATE BRIDGE

Fewer suicides on Golden Gate Bridge with officer patrols

This is an undated aerial image of the Golden Gate Bridge. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
Officials say the number of people jumping to their deaths from the Golden Gate Bridge has decreased after the addition of five officers whose job is to spot suicidal people.

RELATED: Ceremony marks beginning of Golden Gate Bridge suicide barrier work

The Marin Independent Journal reports the bridge patrol team last year assisted 245 people who presented a risk of suicide and that there were 33 confirmed suicides. In 2016 there were 184 successful interventions and 39 suicides.

The extra five officers brought the span's security detail to 36 people.

The bridge district plans to install net made of stainless steel and marine-grade cable along the 1.7-mile bridge to prevent suicides. Officials say the net should be finished by January 2021.

Second Chances: 'I survived jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge'

More than 1,400 people have jumped to their deaths since the bridge opened in 1937.

Click here for more stories related to suicide and mental health.
