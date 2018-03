'Shengtang Peony' Debuts In Russian Hill

In need of some women's clothing? A new business has you covered. Called Shengtang Peony , the fresh addition is located at 1200 Union St. (near Hyde St.) in Russian Hill.This newcomer replaces Union Yoga , which closed late last year, and specializes in "high-end, hand-made cashmere, pashmina, and silk products imported from China."The business is headquartered in Shanghai, China, and has other boutiques located in Shanghai, Beijing, Hangzhou, Chengdu, and Wuhan. Expect to see a variety of dresses, casual wear, scarves, accessories, and more.With just one review on Yelp thus far, Shengtang Peony currently has a five-star rating.Alan R., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on December 23rd, said: "I had a wonderful experience in this new boutique located at the corner of Hyde and Union in Russian Hill. The shop has a beautiful collection of very high-quality silk and cashmere garments from China...Shengtang Peony is a wonderful add to our neighborhood. Welcome! "Head on over to check it out: Shengtang Peony is open daily from 10am-10pm.