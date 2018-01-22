  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
BUSINESS

'Shengtang Peony' Debuts In Russian Hill

In need of some women's clothing? A new business has you covered. Called Shengtang Peony, the fresh addition is located at 1200 Union St. (near Hyde St.) in Russian Hill.

This newcomer replaces Union Yoga, which closed late last year, and specializes in "high-end, hand-made cashmere, pashmina, and silk products imported from China."

The business is headquartered in Shanghai, China, and has other boutiques located in Shanghai, Beijing, Hangzhou, Chengdu, and Wuhan. Expect to see a variety of dresses, casual wear, scarves, accessories, and more.

With just one review on Yelp thus far, Shengtang Peony currently has a five-star rating.

Alan R., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on December 23rd, said: "I had a wonderful experience in this new boutique located at the corner of Hyde and Union in Russian Hill. The shop has a beautiful collection of very high-quality silk and cashmere garments from China...Shengtang Peony is a wonderful add to our neighborhood. Welcome! "

Head on over to check it out: Shengtang Peony is open daily from 10am-10pm.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businessHoodlineSan Francisco
BUSINESS
Culture clash over Mill Valley Depot
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
'CorePower Yoga' Seeks Approval For Church & Duboce Studio
Why Jimmy Kimmel is calling out the Trump Store
Popular pacifier, teether holders recalled due to choking concerns
More Business
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos