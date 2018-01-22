  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
HOODLINE

Renting In SoMa: What will $4,000 get you?

SAN FRANCISCO --
Curious just how far your dollar goes in SoMa? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in this San Francisco neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $4,000 / month on rent.

Read on for the listings.

101 Valencia St., #305e




Listed at $4,000 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 101 Valencia St. In the furnished unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. The building has garage parking, an elevator and secured entry. Cats and dogs aren't welcome. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)

360 10th St., #2




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment situated at 360 10th St. It's listed for $3,995 / month for its 1,324 square feet of space. In the sunny unit, there are in-unit laundry, high ceilings, a gas fireplace, a private terrace, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

425 1st St., #2505




Here's a 710-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 425 1st St., which is going for $3,995 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, granite counter tops, a fireplace, garden access and stainless steel appliances. The building offers garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space, secured entry and on-site management. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't welcome. (Take a look at the full listing here.)
---

