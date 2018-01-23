  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
OSCARS

Pixar's 'Coco' nominated for 2 Academy Awards

Congratulations are in order for Emeryville-based Pixar's after they received two Oscar nominations for "Coco."

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
Emeryville-based Pixar's film "Coco" has been nominated for two Academy Awards, including best animated feature and best song.


"Coco" is being praised for its storyline and its accurate portrayal of family life in Mexico.

The movie takes you on a colorful, fantastical adventure to the land of the dead through the eyes of young Miguel. The film celebrates Mexico's age-old tradition of Dia de los Muertos.

In the film, Miguel has dreams of becoming a musician, but his family has banned music forever. When Miguel learns why, he sets off on a journey to make his dream come true.

In one memorable scene from the movie," Miguel's grandmother scolds him and threatens to whack a mariachi guitarist with her sandal.

The scene was originally written with the grandmother wielding a wooden spoon. However, cultural consultants who were hired to keep the film accurate and honorable to Mexican heritage, said the spoon had to go. "No, no, no. A Mexican abuela or a Mexican-American abuela would use her chancla," said Marcela Davis Aviles, one of the lead consultants. "It's kind of a cultural thing where you know the grandma picks up her chancla and threatens to throw it at you or actually does throw it at you."

Aviles said that is just one example of the length Pixar went to keep Coco culturally accurate.

Don't miss the Oscars on ABC March 4, 2018.

Disney is the parent company of this station.
