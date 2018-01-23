SAN JOSE, Calif. --If you've got Indian fare on the brain, you're in luck: we've found three new San Jose eateries that will quell your craving. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for Indian food.
Tarka Tandoori
1147 S De Anza Blvd., Southside
Tandoori chicken. | Photo: Tarka Tandoori/Yelp
Tarka Tandoori is a new Indian spot courtesy of "techies who craved the immaculate flavors of the street food and dhabas (roadside eateries) from Northern India."
Tarka specializes in Indian chaats (snacks), curries, fresh-baked breads and tandoori meats and vegetables. There are also Indo-Chinese dishes--Indian takes on Chinese cuisine--including the hakka noodles, thin eggless noodles wok sauteed with shredded carrots, celery and cabbage; and the gobi Manchurian, crisp fried cauliflower florets with green onion and sweet and sour sauce.
With a four-star Yelp rating, locals are taking to Tarka Tandoori.
Yelper Reuven S., who was one of the first users to visit Tarka Tandoori on January 10th, wrote: "The chef welcomed me and helped me choose what I would like. The menu is pretty varied and interesting. There is a lot of intention in the background of the place and the food."
And Arnav M. said: "Tarka Tandoori and its unique outlook on how true Indian food should taste changed the way I think about and eat Indian food, with the delicately cooked chicken, the perfect curry to accompany it, and a naan that just brings it all together beautifully. Definitely would come here again."
Tarka Tandoori is open Friday and Saturday from 11:30am-9:30pm, and Sunday-Thursday from 11:30am-9pm.
Tasty Indian Pizza
2850 Quimby Rd., Evergreen North
Photo: Tasty Indian Pizza/Yelp
Tasty Indian Pizza specializes in Indian-influenced pizzas, subs, and appetizers. This is its third location, joining other outposts in Sunnyvale and Fairfield.
Indian-style pies include the garlic paneer pizza, topped with pineapple, jalapenos, tomatoes, red onions, paneer, and fresh cilantro; the butter chicken pizza with mushrooms, red onion, bell pepper, and tomatoes; and a samosa pizza with onions and mozzarella cheese, topped with cilantro, mint chutney and ketchup.
The restaurant also offers Italian-style pizza as well, including the "Valentino" with pepperoni, mushrooms, and olives; and the "Garden Fresh Veggies" topped with mushrooms, red onions, bell peppers, olives, and tomatoes.
Tasty Indian Pizza currently holds 4.5 stars on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Phil A. Mignon wrote: "I ordered two large pizzas because I'm a large man and I like to eat. Let me tell you, this was some of the best pizza I have eaten. I recommend the tandoori chicken pizza and the samosa pizza."
And Lynn P. said: "Yay! There's a location in San Jose now! My brother and his girlfriend first got me hooked from the Sunnyvale location, and I'm very happy to say that the San Jose location is just as delicious!"
Tasty Indian Pizza is open daily from 11am-10pm.
Urban Momo
100 N. Almaden Ave., Downtown
Samosas, these fried pastries have vegetables and served with mint & sweet/tangy tamarind chutneys. | Photo: Urban Momo/Yelp
In downtown San Jose, Urban Momo serves up Indian, Nepalese and Himalayan eats. The new spot comes courtesy of owner Purna Sherpa, who worked in restaurants across Nepal and India as he perfected the art of the perfect momo, the Nepalese dumplings filled with chicken or veggies
The menu also includes dishes from the Himalayan region, including tikka masala curry and biryani dishes, as well as Indo-Chinese dishes like the gobi Manchurian.
Yelp users are excited about Urban Momo, which currently holds 4.5 stars on the site.
Yelper Pratyusha R. said, "I was in half a mind to just eat something simple at home. But, oh boy, am I glad I visited this place. This is inside San Pedro's market. It was a nice pleasant day and we love going to this place during the day. Ordered momos, veg fried rice and gobi Manchurian."
And Evonne L. wrote, "The gobi (cauliflower) in Manchurian sauce is vegan and delicious! Best eaten with some rice. Unfortunately the veggie momos were too spicy for my friend, but their veggie noodles made up for it."
Urban Momo is open Monday-Thursday from 11:30am-9pm, Friday and Saturday from 11:30am-10pm, and Sunday from 11am-8:30pm.