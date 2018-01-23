  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
MEN'S CLOTHING

Score men's clothing and more at 'Suitsupply' in San Jose

A Suit Supply store is seen in this undated image. (Suit Supply)

SAN JOSE, Calif. --
In need of some new suits and men's clothing? A new business has you covered. Called Suitsupply, the fresh addition is located at 333 Santana Row. in Winchester North.

This new spot has more than 30 U.S. outposts and hundreds of locations across the globe. The store specializes in custom-made suits and features an in-house staff of tailors for any last-minute adjustments.

In addition to custom-made suit jackets, shirts, slacks, jackets and waistcoats, there is a large selection of ties, business casual knitwear, and shoes as well. And if you're looking for formalwear for a night on the town, they've got that, too. (Take a look at all that's on offer here.)

Suitsupply has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.

Natasha C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 5th, said: "I've been anticipating their opening since one of my friends opened the Texas location as well. Staff is very friendly and I love the look of the store. There's many options for ties and suits--if you need a suit, it's like a one stop shop."

Yelper Scott H. added: "Very nice suits at a reasonable price...The suits seem fairly well-made and include some fancy touches like pick stitching. The employees seem very knowledgeable and friendly--and they were very nice to my dog."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Suitsupply is open Monday-Saturday from 10am-9pm, and Sunday from 11am-7pm.
