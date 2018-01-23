  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7

Good Samaritan helps man found on fire in San Francisco's Mission District

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say a Good Samaritan doused a man with water after he was on fire at Osage Alley in San Francisco Tuesday morning. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco police and fire investigators responded to a call about a man on fire in the Mission District Tuesday morning. It happened in Osage Alley and 24th Street.

"A witness who went by was coming down the alley, saw some smoke, noticed a man on fire, ran back down the alley." said Lieutenant Rachel Murphy of SFPD Mission Division.

Murphy says that witness then ran into a nearby cafe, where she grabbed a bucket of water.



"Asked for the cafe to call 911, ran back and threw water on the person who was on fire." said Murphy.

San Francisco police and arson investigators are working the case. CSI detectives photographed burned clothing left behind. They're not sure if the man's burns were accidental, self-inflicted or if other people are involved.

Carmen Elias says her son saw two men sleeping in Osage Alley before heading to work. "He came at 6 in the morning, he saw the guys, one on this side and another one, sleeping," said Elias.

Detectives are trying to track down possible surveillance footage. Several businesses and apartments along the alley have surveillance cameras.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
SFPDburn injuriesinvestigationgood samaritanSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video