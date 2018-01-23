  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
WEATHER

Tsunami alert for San Francisco leaves many confused

EMBED </>More Videos

People in the San Francisco Bay Area are pretty empowered when it comes to knowing what to do to prepare for an earthquake, but many have no idea what to do in the case of a tsunami. (Shutterstock)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
People in the San Francisco Bay Area are pretty empowered when it comes to knowing what to do to prepare for an earthquake, but many have no idea what to do in the case of a tsunami.

RELATED: Here's what to do if there's a tsunami

At 3:05 a.m. Tuesday most residents received a text from Alert SF notifying them of a Tsunami Warning after a 7.9 earthquake hit 174 miles off the coast of Alaska. Shortly after, several warnings came out from the Department of Emergency Management, including a text telling people "If you are within San Francisco and 3 blocks of the Pacific Coast or within 5 blocks of SF Bay prepare to evacuate so you are ready if evacuation is needed."

RELATED: Tsunami Watch canceled for California after massive earthquake off coast of Alaska

At 4:39 a.m., the National Tsunami Warning Center had canceled the warning.

Many people were asking Tuesday why the sirens weren't activated. The Department of Emergency Management told ABC7 News that the sirens never go off when we only have a "watch" in place. "What a Tsunami watch means is that the potential for a tsunami is being evaluated and the tsunami is not yet confirmed," explained the spokesperson of the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management, Francis Zamora.
Here's what you should do when there is a real threat of a tsunami. Move to higher ground. In the meantime, be prepared ahead of time and have a plan. Pack a go bag with water, extra clothes and a first aid kit.

RELATED: Prepare NorCal Emergency Resources
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathertsunamiearthquakesan francisco countywarningsafetySan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Bay Area Earthquake Tracker
Here's what to do if there's a tsunami
Tsunami Watch canceled for Calif. after quake off Alaska coast
WEATHER
Forecast: Waves of showers, isolated thunderstorms
I-80 closed in both directions from Colfax to state line due to heavy snowfall
Some Lake Tahoe area ski resorts to get at least 3-feet of snow
Bay Area weather: Storms to continue this week
Storm moves throughout Bay Area, causes some flooding
More Weather
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video