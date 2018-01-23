SF supes vote to change Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --San Francisco's Board of Supervisors has voted to change Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day.
The board voted in favor of the change 10-to-1.
RELATED: Should San Francisco rename Columbus Day Indigenous Peoples Day?
Supervisor Aaron Peskin, who represents the city's North Beach neighborhood, was the only one to oppose the measure.
Supporters say the city should not recognize a day named after an Italian explorer who colonized land belonging to Native Americans.
RELATED: LA City Council votes to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day
The change was vehemently opposed by the city's Italian community.