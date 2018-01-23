  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
FOOD & DRINK

Report: In-N-Out store managers earn over $160,000 a year

According to Business Insider, In-N-Out store managers can make an average yearly salary of over $160,000. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
When you think of a job that pays six figures, you may not think of In-N-Out. However, according to Business Insider, store managers of the burger chain make an average yearly salary of over $160,000.

RELATED: California favorite In-N-Out expanding to Colorado

A college degree or previous management experience are not required.

RELATED: In-N-Out expands menu for the first time in decades with addition of hot cocoa

Wages start at $13 an hour there.

In-N-Out also ranks number four out of 50, on Glassdoor's best places to work, beating out tech companies like Google and Microsoft.
