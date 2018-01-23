  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
SOCIETY

Popular Berkeley author Ursula Le Guin dies at 88

Popular author and Berkeley native Ursula Le Guin has passed away. She was best known for her "Earthsea" series.

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
Popular author and Berkeley native Ursula Le Guin has passed away.

Her son confirmed she passed away peacefully on Monday in Portland, Oregon.

In addition to her fantasy and science fiction novels, Le Guin wrote short stories, poetry and literature for young adults.

She gained fame in 1969 with "The Left Hand of Darkness," which involves a radical investigation of gender roles.

Her feminist-themed 1983 "Left-Handed Commencement Address" at Mills College was ranked one of the top 100 speeches of the 20th century by researchers at the University of Wisconsin and Texas A&M University.

The Earthsea books have sold in the millions in 16 languages.

Le Guin was 88 years old.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
