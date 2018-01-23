Effort to recall judge in Stanford sexual assault case heads to ballot

STANFORD, Calif. (KGO) --The Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters has certified that the campaign to recall Superior Court Judge Aaron Persky has enough signatures to put the recall on the June primary ballot.
The recall effort submitted 94,539 signatures.
The Registrar's Office released the following: "The random 5% sample of 4,727 signatures found 3,389 were valid. When applied to the total raw signature count of 94,539, the number of valid signatures is more than 110% of the 58,634 signatures that were required. The California Elections Code dictates that by topping that threshold, the petition is qualified for the ballot with no further verification necessary."
The matter will go before the Board of Supervisors on February 6.
Supervisors have 14 days to put the recall on the June ballot but if they abstain, it will happen automatically.
The recall campaign was launched after Judge Persky sentenced Stanford swimmer Brock Turner to 6 months in jail for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman on campus. Turner was released after 3 months.
Recall advocates said Persky had a history of leniency toward offenders who were college athletes.
In response to the recall signatures being certified, Persky's attorney Elizabeth Pipkin issued this statement: "Our firm has always been committed to protecting the law - the civil rights of all within our community and country. The recall effort does not comply with the California Constitution. It's unlawful, and in defending the Constitution and the independence of judges, we are protecting the rights of all citizens."
