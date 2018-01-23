Effort to recall judge in Stanford sexual assault case heads to ballot

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2738580" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It's been more than a year since former Stanford swimmer Brock Turner was convicted of sexually assaulting a woman after a campus party.

The Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters has certified that the campaign to recall Superior Court Judge Aaron Persky has enough signatures to put the recall on the June primary ballot.The recall effort submitted 94,539 signatures.The Registrar's Office released the following:The matter will go before the Board of Supervisors on February 6.Supervisors have 14 days to put the recall on the June ballot but if they abstain, it will happen automatically.The recall campaign was launched after Judge Persky sentenced Stanford swimmer Brock Turner to 6 months in jail for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman on campus. Turner was released after 3 months.Recall advocates said Persky had a history of leniency toward offenders who were college athletes.In response to the recall signatures being certified, Persky's attorney Elizabeth Pipkin issued this statement: