  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
TESLA

Tesla's auto-pilot under spotlight after 2nd incident in 10 days

EMBED </>More Videos

Tesla Motors' auto-pilot system is under the spotlight again on Tuesday after one of its sedans crashed into a fire truck in Southern California. (Photo by CC_Firefighters/Twitter)

By
CULVER CITY, Calif. (KGO) --
Tesla Motors' auto-pilot system is under the spotlight again on Tuesday after one of its sedans crashed into a fire truck in Southern California.

This is the second accident involving a Tesla on auto-pilot in the past two weeks.

NTSB will be coming to California to examine the crash.

RELATED: Drunk driving suspect on Bay Bridge says Tesla was on auto-pilot

A Tesla Model S crashed into the truck going 65 miles per hour. The driver says the car was on auto-pilot.

Despite how it looks, no one was injured.

This follows another incident 10 days ago on the Bay Bridge. A suspected drunk driver passed out behind the wheel.



The CHP tweeted that the man tried to claim everything was fine because the Tesla had been on auto-pilot.

He was arrested.

Tesla owners say the high-tech feature should be used as a helper, not a replacement for the driver.

"I actually feel that it provides better safety than me driving alone, so it's kind of like my co-pilot," said driver Ying Chang.

Tesla upgraded its auto-pilot technology after a deadly accident in Florida in 2016. Federal investigators concluded the system was partly to blame when it failed to spot a tractor-trailer that had cut across the highway and sheared off the roof of the Tesla.

RELATED: Tesla self-driving car fails to detect truck in fatal crash

They also noted that the driver was trying to circumvent Tesla's warning about driver responsibility.

Tesla issued a statement to Fortune Magazine on Tuesday: "Auto-pilot is intended for use only with a fully attentive driver."

Investigators will be focusing on both the vehicle and the driver's action in this latest crash.

Click here for a look at more stories and videos about Teslas.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
technologyDUIteslaCHPdrivingself driving carcar accidentSouthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
CHP: Drunk driving suspect on Bay Bridge says Tesla was on auto-pilot
Tesla self-driving car fails to detect truck in fatal crash
TESLA
Elon Musk's brother giving away his Tesla Model 3
There's now a library in space that could last millions of years
Tesla Model 3 customers report company notified them of delivery delays
New space tech collaboration sought as satellites shrink
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket blasts off
More tesla
TECHNOLOGY
SF-based Fitbit releases product designed for kids
Why GIFs are disappearing from your favorite sites
Why this anti-smartphone could be a safe choice for kids
Does the elevator "close door" button really work?
Is your Alexa randomly laughing at you? You aren't alone
More Technology
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video