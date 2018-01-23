Tesla's auto-pilot under spotlight after 2nd incident in 10 days

When u pass out behind the wheel on the Bay Bridge with more than 2x legal alcohol BAC limit and are found by a CHP Motor. Driver explained Tesla had been set on autopilot. He was arrested and charged with suspicion of DUI. Car towed (no it didn’t drive itself to the tow yard). pic.twitter.com/4NSRlOBRBL — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) January 19, 2018

While working a freeway accident this morning, Engine 42 was struck by a #Tesla traveling at 65 mph. The driver reports the vehicle was on autopilot. Amazingly there were no injuries! Please stay alert while driving! #abc7eyewitness #ktla #CulverCity #distracteddriving pic.twitter.com/RgEmd43tNe — Culver City Firefighters (@CC_Firefighters) January 22, 2018

Tesla Motors' auto-pilot system is under the spotlight again on Tuesday after one of its sedans crashed into a fire truck in Southern California.This is the second accident involving a Tesla on auto-pilot in the past two weeks.NTSB will be coming to California to examine the crash.A Tesla Model S crashed into the truck going 65 miles per hour. The driver says the car was on auto-pilot.Despite how it looks, no one was injured.This follows another incident 10 days ago on the Bay Bridge. A suspected drunk driver passed out behind the wheel.The CHP tweeted that the man tried to claim everything was fine because the Tesla had been on auto-pilot.He was arrested.Tesla owners say the high-tech feature should be used as a helper, not a replacement for the driver."I actually feel that it provides better safety than me driving alone, so it's kind of like my co-pilot," said driver Ying Chang.Tesla upgraded its auto-pilot technology after a deadly accident in Florida in 2016. Federal investigators concluded the system was partly to blame when it failed to spot a tractor-trailer that had cut across the highway and sheared off the roof of the Tesla.They also noted that the driver was trying to circumvent Tesla's warning about driver responsibility.Tesla issued a statement to Fortune Magazine on Tuesday: "Auto-pilot is intended for use only with a fully attentive driver."Investigators will be focusing on both the vehicle and the driver's action in this latest crash.