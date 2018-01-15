Parts of old Bay Bridge could become new observation decks

There may be two new vistas to view the Bay Bridge and it's possible building those projects will actually be cheaper than blowing up the infrastructure that would be their base.Maybe you've noticed the concrete relic of the old Bay Bridge near Yerba Buena Island -- it's one of the last old piers, just like another on the Eastern side.The question now is, should CalTrans blow them up and remove them as originally planned, or keep them and convert one or both of them into observation decks for public access.Both Caltrans and the Metropolitan Transportation Commission like the idea."My recollection is we would save a substantial amount of money by keeping that pier instead of removing it," said Steve Hemminger from the Metropolitan Transportation Commission. "The Oakland shore is a different story. It will cost more to keep them instead of removing them."The project would range in cost from $40 to $60 million, but the public would spend much of that same amount in demolition.And then there is the historical element.Officials are still discussing the timeline.