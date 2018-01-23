  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
HOODLINE

What will $3,300 rent get you in Noe Valley, right now?

SAN FRANCISCO --
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Noe Valley? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in this San Francisco neighborhood if you're on a budget of $3,300 / month.

Read on for the listings.

391 29th St., #4




Listed at $3,300 / month, this 690-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 391 29th St. In the furnished unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, garage parking and extra storage space. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't permitted. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)

4120 22nd St.




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 4120 22nd St. It's also listed for $3,300 / month for its 550 square feet of space. The building boasts garage parking. In the furnished downstairs unit, there are a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and a mix of carpeting and hardwood flooring. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

158 Day St., #2




Finally, here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 158 Day St., which is going for $3,200 / month. In the unit, you'll get a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, backyard access, a deck, good closet space and plenty of natural light. The building features on-site laundry. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't allowed. (See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
