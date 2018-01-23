Tomorrow, on the steps of City Hall, District 4 Supervisor Katy Tang and representatives from Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) are holding a rally to support a proposed citywide ban on the sale of fur products.
If the prohibition passes, San Francisco would would be the largest American city to ban fur sales, joining Berkeley and West Hollywood, which already have similar restrictions in place.
"Many associate fur apparel with the idea of luxury, but the reality is far from luxurious--millions of animals around the world are raised inhumanely and killed each year just for their fur," said Tang in a statement last December.
The proposed ban stems from ethical concerns as well as environmental, Tang said. "For each kilogram of factory-farmed mink fur, 110 kilograms of carbon dioxide is produced--enough to drive a car from San Francisco to Denver."
Mink raised for fur. | Photo: Dzivnieku briviba/Flickr
In a city named after the patron saint of animals and the environment, the fur trade is a touchy subject.
"San Francisco is a city of animal lovers, and we're proud that Supervisor Tang and the Board are continuing the city's history of protecting the most vulnerable from cruelty and violence," said Wayne Hsiung, co-founder of DxE in December.
The group, Direct Action Everywhere, has made headlines for its protests, which include storming into restaurants while diners are eating, freeing live chickens from shops in San Francisco's Chinatown, and compelling a Berkeley butcher shop to display an animal rights sign in its window.
Currently, major retailers in San Francisco that sell fur apparel are Macy's, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, and Bloomingdale's. Stores that sell vintage or recycled fur products would not be subjected to the ban.
The rally begins at noon outside City Hall. In case of inclement weather, the event will take place in the North Light Court.
SF Supervisor Tang, activists staging City Hall anti-fur rally
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
More Community & Events
Top Stories
More News