  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
HOODLINE

4 Deals under $30 for San Francisco food and drink lovers

SAN FRANCISCO --
If you love to eat and drink, but are on a tight budget, San Francisco can be a hard city to navigate. But amidst all the pricey restaurants and $15/drink cocktail dens, we've found five spots that are offering great eats and great drinks at great discounts. Here's where to go if you're hungry for a deal.

Beers on a budget at Triple Voodoo



Over in the Dogpatch, "Belgian and West Coast beer styles collide at Triple Voodoo Brewery and Tap Room, where the brewmasters stock 16 rotating taps with custom creations," Groupon writes. "Beer aficionados can try a pint of the flagship Inception Belgian tripel, or sample a number of hoppy IPAs. But there's a lot more to the tap room than the beer. Local restaurants supply a unique selection of cuisine, and a dog-friendly policy lets pups enjoy the atmosphere with their owners."

The deal: Two draft beers and a take-home growler for $26 (normally $32)

Get the deal >

Half-price sushi at Arashi





"A weekly airplane trip is one of the secrets behind the mouthwatering menu at Arashi Sushi House," Groupon writes of this Inner Richmond spot. "Since opening in October 2014, the restaurant's chef has been importing premium fish from Japan each week, then carefully slicing the seafood to create artfully plated sushi rolls. Diners can also indulge in braised pork-belly ramen, fresh oysters, or the chef-curated omakase menu, which surprises with an assortment of delectable courses."

The deal: $17.50 for $30 worth of food and drinks

Get the deal >

Cheap cocktails at Hobson's Choice





"Beneath twin lanterns rests the entrance to a quiet punch house modeled after the classic British punch houses of the Victorian era," Groupon notes of this longstanding Upper Haight bar. "These are not punches of fruit or fist, but rather of rum, the chosen inebriant of Hobson's Choice. The bar stocks more than 120 varieties, as well as rare and limited-quantity batches." Cocktail options include classic rum sippers like the Planter's Punch, a mixture of Coruba dark Jamaican rum, fresh orange juice, lemon juice, and grenadine.

The deal: $17.50 for $30 worth of beverages

Get the deal >

Seafood savings at Catch





Housed in the historic Castro building that birthed the AIDS Memorial Quilt, Catch pays tribute to the neighborhood's legacy while dishing up plenty of fresh seafood. "A hearty bowl of mussels, clams, shrimp, scallops, crab, and fresh fish in a tomato broth evokes the flavors of Portuguese stew, and the pizzas emerge with inspired toppings, such as smoked salmon and creme fraiche," Groupon writes. There are also live jazz performers on Friday and Saturday nights.

The deal: $26 for $40 worth of food and drink at dinner
Get the deal >

Tour and taste artisanal spirits at TreeCraft Distillery





TreeCraft Distillery is "an environmentally conscious distillery" located on historic Treasure Island in the former Naval Firehouse. According to Groupon, "Spirits enthusiasts are invited behind the scenes to taste the results of its dedicated staff. While they are at it, they can also greatly expand their knowledge on spirits-related matters." The lineup of "grain-to-glass" spirits include vodka, gin, and a "white whiskey."

The deal: $12 or $29 for a distillery tasting for two or four, respectively (normally $20 and $40)

Get the deal >

Disclosure: Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodHoodlinefoodiedrinkingrestaurantsalesSan Francisco
HOODLINE
How Far Does $2,200 Actually Go In Oakland's Rental Market?
'Yuanbao Jiaozi' Brings Dumplings To Irving Street
Marina Eats: Two Healthy Options Coming To Chestnut Street
Inner Richmond Elementary School Gets Real-World Google Doodle
'CorePower Yoga' Seeks Approval For Church & Duboce Studio
More Hoodline
FOOD & DRINK
'Yuanbao Jiaozi' Brings Dumplings To Irving Street
Sonic to introduce pickle juice slushie this summer
Marina Eats: Two Healthy Options Coming To Chestnut Street
Red wine infused with cold brew coffee hitting store shelves
Video shows supermarket employee throwing meat on the ground
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos