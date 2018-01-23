  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
'Anonymous Asian SF' Opens Its Doors In SoMa

If you're looking for Vietnamese, Indian, and Japanese fare, a new spot in SoMa has you completely covered; Anonymous Asian SF (98 7th St. between Jessie & Mission) is now serving customers.

Located in the former Honey Bistro space which closed for renovations late last year, Anonymous Asian SF has partnered with nearby FiDi eatery Bamboo Asia to offer diners a menu with three different cuisines.

Expect to see dishes like a Vietnamese rice bowl with BBQ pork and bok choy served over rice; a Japanese-inspired bowl with tuna, ginger, edamame and picked veggies, or an Indian-inspired roti wrap with tandoori chicken.

Anonymous Asian SF has just one Yelp review, which gives it a five-star rating thus far.

"It's really good," said Ran D., who submitted a review on January 12th after trying a bahn mi, a Japanese rice bowl "topped with some dynamite sauce," a Vietnamese rice bowl with barbecue pork, and a breakfast burrito that "was a good size with great flavor. The fresh salsa was really nice, too."

Anonymous Asian SF is open weekdays from 6:30am-2:30pm, closed on weekends.
