Toys "R" Us plans to shut down dozens of stores nationwide and many are in California. The move is part of the chain's ongoing bankruptcy reorganization.
Not all closings are definite. Some may be avoided if Toys R Us is able to negotiate more favorable lease terms.
The Bay Area locations in jeopardy include:
Pinole - 1330 Fitzgerald
Pittsburg - 4505 Century Blvd.
San Rafael - 600 Francisco Blvd.
Brentwood - 5461 Lone Tree Way
Fairfield - 1400 Gateway Blvd.
Emeryville - 3938 Horton
E. San Jose - 2179 Monterey Hwy
San Jose /Almada - 865 Blossom Hill Road
Union City - 31250 Court House Drive
Going out of business sales are set to begin next month and be completed in April when the stores are slated to close.
