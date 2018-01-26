  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
TRAVEL

Heart-stopping landings in Germany as planes hit strong winds

EMBED </>More Videos

Hold on to your seats! Dramatic video shows planes struggling to land at Dusseldorf Airport in Germany during a recent storm.

DUSSELDORF AIRPORT, Germany (KGO) --
Hold on to your seats! Dramatic video shows planes struggling to land at Dusseldorf Airport in Germany during a recent storm.

The video captured several passenger planes battling the strong wind before finally touching down on the runway.

Can you imagine?

One heart-stopping landing shows a plane swaying back and forth before finally landing safely.

Another plane tries to land -- but no luck.

The pilot decided to pull up at the last minute.

The plane circled around the airport before touching down.

Click here for more stories about air travel.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
travelair travelairplaneu.s. & worldbuzzworthydistractionviral videogermany
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
When and where is the National Cherry Blossom Festival?
Why you might want to consider travel insurance
United to issue special pet carrier tags after dog's death
Frappuccino by the Falls: Starbucks comes to Yosemite
More Travel
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video