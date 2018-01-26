Heart-stopping landings in Germany as planes hit strong winds

Hold on to your seats! Dramatic video shows planes struggling to land at Dusseldorf Airport in Germany during a recent storm.The video captured several passenger planes battling the strong wind before finally touching down on the runway.Can you imagine?One heart-stopping landing shows a plane swaying back and forth before finally landing safely.Another plane tries to land -- but no luck.The pilot decided to pull up at the last minute.The plane circled around the airport before touching down.