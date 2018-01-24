  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
POLITICS

San Francisco wakes up to third mayor in just six weeks amid calls of racism, sexism

London Breed is out and Mark Farrell is in following a chaotic night inside San Francisco City Hall amid calls of racism and sexism. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
London Breed is out and Mark Farrell is in following a chaotic night inside San Francisco City Hall amid calls of racism and sexism.

Interim Mayor Mark Farrell attended a meeting with his department heads Wednesday morning including fire and police chiefs. They said the mood was upbeat and forward looking.

Applause could be heard coming from the meeting.

Ferrell talked with ABC7 News after the meeting saying the focus is on services like police and potholes. He will need to appoint his replacement on the board of supervisors

He is replacing London Breed, an African American woman who became interim Mayor when Ed Lee died last month. She held the job until the board could vote on an interim mayor - which it did Tuesday night.

"My goal over the next half year is to continue to serve the residents of San Francisco. Government will continue to work as it has been. We will deliver everything we have been delivering, and we will continue to move forward as a city - that's the most important thing," Farrell said.

Some of her supporters yelled "Shame on you," to the board and called supervisors racist and sexist for voting her out.

Breed has already declared her candidacy for Mayor in the upcoming election in June. Farrell will not be running in that election. The deadline to apply to run has already passed.

