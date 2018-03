What's The Cheapest Rental Available In SoMa, Right Now?

136 6th St.

According to rental site Zumper , median rents for a 1-bedroom in SoMa are hovering around $3,600 (compared to a $3,295 average for San Francisco). So how does the low-end pricing on a SoMa rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.Listed at $1,800 / month, this studio apartment, located at 136 6th St., is 43.8 percent less than the $3,200 / month median rent for a studio in SoMa.The building offers assigned parking, a fitness center and on-site laundry. In the top-floor unit, the listing promises high ceilings, a dishwasher and plenty of natural light. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. (See the complete listing here .)This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo, situated at 75 Moss St. (at Folsom Street), is listed for $3,125 / month. In the bright unit, which comes furnished, you'll find central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The building offers a roof deck and outdoor space. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted. (See the complete listing here .)Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1 Saint Francis Pl., listed at $3,162 / month. In the second-floor unit, expect to find central heating, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Both cats and dogs are welcome. The building features a swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center, outdoor space and on-site laundry.(See the listing here .)Finally, listed at $3,300 / month is this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 310 Townsend St. Building amenities include assigned parkin. In the unit, the listing promises high ceilings, a walk-in closet, granite counter tops, in-unit laundry, exposed brick and stainless steel appliances. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome. (Here's the listing .)---