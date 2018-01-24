Conquer Your Noodles Cravings At These 3 San Jose Newcomers

New Tung Kee Noodle
1098 E. Brokaw Rd., Berryessa
Photo: Monica W./Yelp
The Berryessa location of New Tung Kee Noodle is the newest outpost for the Bay Area noodle chain. The extensive menu offers Vietnamese and Chinese-style noodle dishes, chow mein, flour cake and other eats.
Diners can expect to find noodle soups like vermicelli duck curry soup, beef stew and tendon with rice stick noodle soup, and a combination wonton soup with chicken, pork, prawns, and beef balls.
Locals have warmed up to New Tung Kee Noodle, giving it a Yelp rating of four stars.
Yelper Tram N., who was one of the first users to visit New Tung Kee Noodle on January 8th, said: "Still the same menu, with the same taste and super reasonable prices. How could anyone not like this place?"
And Kin H. wrote: "Overall, I think this is a great place for a quick lunch/dinner at an insanely reasonable price...I believe anyone walking in will be very happy with the meal. I see this place being a real go-to place for a lot of people."
New Tung Kee Noodle is open daily from 10am-9pm.
Northwest Noodle House
4996 Stevens Creek Blvd., West San Jose
Photo: Tong L./Yelp
As it name indicates, Northwest Noodle House specializes in hand-pulled noodles from northwestern China (which includes the provinces of Xinjiang, Gansu and Shaanxi).
Noodle options include the dry noodles with chili oil and pork, Xinjiang-style chicken noodles, and beef noodle soup.
There are also other dishes available on the menu, including dumplings and appetizers like a Chinese-style hamburger and green onion pancake.
Yelp users are still warming up to Northwest Noodle House, which currently holds 3.5 stars on the site.
Yelper Amy D., who was one of the first users to visit Northwest Noodle House on January 6th, wrote: "Solid new spot with hand pulled noodles and delicious dumplings...Their menu is fairly extensive, and there are a good amount of options."
Yelper Brian D. wrote: "Very cool place close to my wife's job! The veggies are fresh and awesome, as is the clean and clear fat-free broth! Service is good and the place is pretty nice. Sociable environment."
Northwest Noodle House is open Tuesday-Friday from 5:30pm-9pm, and weekends from 5pm-9pm.
Pho Passion and Mintea
301 E. Santa Clara St., Downtown
Photo: Pho Passion and Mintea/Yelp
Specializing in pho and bubble tea, Pho Passion and Mintea recently opened in downtown San Jose.
The pho broth is simmered for several hours, the owner said on its Yelp page. On the menu, customers can find steak and brisket pho; sour and seafood pho with shrimp, squid and baby octopus; and even a no-meat pho.
Pho Passion and Mintea's current Yelp rating of four stars indicates that the newcomer is finding a warm welcome.
Yelper Aarize D., who was one of the first users to visit Pho Passion and Mintea on January 7th, wrote: "I ordered the steak and brisket pho and a drink called Calamansi Butterfly, which consists of Philippine lime juice mixed with salty red plum, chia seeds and aloe vera. I really enjoyed the broth of my pho and the amount of meats were just right."
Yelper Akemi H. wrote: "Overall, this is a good pho and drink place. I know these drinks would be really enjoyable in the summer. I recommend coming here. I'll be back."
Pho Passion and Mintea is open Tuesday-Sunday from 10am-10pm. (It's closed on Monday.)