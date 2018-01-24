  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
FOOD & DRINK

Conquer Your Noodles Cravings At These 3 San Jose Newcomers

If you've got noodles on the brain, you're in luck: we've found three new San Jose eateries that will quell your craving. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for some noodles.

New Tung Kee Noodle



1098 E. Brokaw Rd., Berryessa



Photo: Monica W./Yelp

The Berryessa location of New Tung Kee Noodle is the newest outpost for the Bay Area noodle chain. The extensive menu offers Vietnamese and Chinese-style noodle dishes, chow mein, flour cake and other eats.

Diners can expect to find noodle soups like vermicelli duck curry soup, beef stew and tendon with rice stick noodle soup, and a combination wonton soup with chicken, pork, prawns, and beef balls.

Locals have warmed up to New Tung Kee Noodle, giving it a Yelp rating of four stars.

Yelper Tram N., who was one of the first users to visit New Tung Kee Noodle on January 8th, said: "Still the same menu, with the same taste and super reasonable prices. How could anyone not like this place?"

And Kin H. wrote: "Overall, I think this is a great place for a quick lunch/dinner at an insanely reasonable price...I believe anyone walking in will be very happy with the meal. I see this place being a real go-to place for a lot of people."

New Tung Kee Noodle is open daily from 10am-9pm.

Northwest Noodle House



4996 Stevens Creek Blvd., West San Jose

Photo: Tong L./Yelp

As it name indicates, Northwest Noodle House specializes in hand-pulled noodles from northwestern China (which includes the provinces of Xinjiang, Gansu and Shaanxi).

Noodle options include the dry noodles with chili oil and pork, Xinjiang-style chicken noodles, and beef noodle soup.

There are also other dishes available on the menu, including dumplings and appetizers like a Chinese-style hamburger and green onion pancake.

Yelp users are still warming up to Northwest Noodle House, which currently holds 3.5 stars on the site.

Yelper Amy D., who was one of the first users to visit Northwest Noodle House on January 6th, wrote: "Solid new spot with hand pulled noodles and delicious dumplings...Their menu is fairly extensive, and there are a good amount of options."

Yelper Brian D. wrote: "Very cool place close to my wife's job! The veggies are fresh and awesome, as is the clean and clear fat-free broth! Service is good and the place is pretty nice. Sociable environment."

Northwest Noodle House is open Tuesday-Friday from 5:30pm-9pm, and weekends from 5pm-9pm.

Pho Passion and Mintea



301 E. Santa Clara St., Downtown

Photo: Pho Passion and Mintea/Yelp

Specializing in pho and bubble tea, Pho Passion and Mintea recently opened in downtown San Jose.

The pho broth is simmered for several hours, the owner said on its Yelp page. On the menu, customers can find steak and brisket pho; sour and seafood pho with shrimp, squid and baby octopus; and even a no-meat pho.

Pho Passion and Mintea's current Yelp rating of four stars indicates that the newcomer is finding a warm welcome.

Yelper Aarize D., who was one of the first users to visit Pho Passion and Mintea on January 7th, wrote: "I ordered the steak and brisket pho and a drink called Calamansi Butterfly, which consists of Philippine lime juice mixed with salty red plum, chia seeds and aloe vera. I really enjoyed the broth of my pho and the amount of meats were just right."

Yelper Akemi H. wrote: "Overall, this is a good pho and drink place. I know these drinks would be really enjoyable in the summer. I recommend coming here. I'll be back."

Pho Passion and Mintea is open Tuesday-Sunday from 10am-10pm. (It's closed on Monday.)
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Jose
FOOD & DRINK
'Yuanbao Jiaozi' Brings Dumplings To Irving Street
Sonic to introduce pickle juice slushie this summer
Marina Eats: Two Healthy Options Coming To Chestnut Street
Red wine infused with cold brew coffee hitting store shelves
Video shows supermarket employee throwing meat on the ground
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos