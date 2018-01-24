Effort to make California independent nation is back

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --Some 44,000 Californians are asking for a divorce Wednesday night -- from the United States.
The effort to have the Golden State secede from the union is back, this time with new leadership, a new slogan and supporter hope -- new momentum.
But is it all just a big waste of time and money?
On Valentine's Day, the group YesCalifornia, plans to file a ballot initiative for the Golden State's independence.
They want California to secede from the union -- effectively getting a divorce.
The new president of YesCalifornia, Marcus Ruiz Evans, told ABC7 News California loses $6 billion to $100 billion dollars a year to the federal government as a "donor state," all the while suffering with the nation's worst schools, roads and dams.
In addition to financial reasons, Ruiz Evans said the U.S. does not represent California's brand image.
A history professor at San Jose State University, who specializes in California history, said it's a waste of time and money and would never happen.
Still, he understands why some Californians support it. "There's a clear disconnect culturally and politically between California and the rest of the United States," said professor Glen Gendzel.
Join us in Sacramento on Valentine's Day as we celebrate filing for divorce from the United States and you can add your John Hancock to the California Declaration of Independence https://t.co/xZWMEUoIeC— #Calexit Campaign (@YesCalifornia) January 24, 2018