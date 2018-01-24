  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
SPORTS

Bay Area gymnasts react to sentencing of Larry Nassar

Larry Nassar was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison, but the amount of time it will take for U.S.A. Gymnastics to regain trust remains to be seen. (KGO-TV)

by Elissa Harrington
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Larry Nassar was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison, but the amount of time it will take for U.S.A. Gymnastics to regain trust remains to be seen.

Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar sentenced to 40 to 175 years

In a Youtube video, former Olympian and gold medalist Shawn Johnson East blasted the organization that oversees the sport she loves. "I think gymnastics is the best sport in the entire world but if I had a daughter right now I would not put her in which makes me really sad," she said.

David Peterson, founder and director of California Sports centers in the South Bay runs programs that develop youth. He has been in the industry since the 1980's and has had the opportunity to meet some of the elite athletes who confronted Nassar, including Aly Raisman.

3 USA Gymnastics board members resign amid Larry Nassar sexual assault scandal

"I have been appalled and just flat out sickened by the activities and behaviors that have occurred under this one individual," Peterson said. "And the fact that there may have been people that were either covering up or hiding or somehow doing this at the top areas that we don't work in is just as appalling."

Peterson has not seen a decline in enrollment for his youth programs but is getting more questions from parents, especially about policies and procedures.

He says they follow the "N.B.A" rule - never be alone with a minor. "And I take that very strictly. It's reviewed on an annual basis with 100 percent of the staff," he said.
