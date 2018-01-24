  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
WEATHER

Steady rain hits the Bay Area in latest storm

Steady rain began falling in the Bay Area Wednesday afternoon just in time for a congested evening commute. (KGO-TV)

by Carlos Saucedo
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Steady rain began falling in the Bay Area Wednesday afternoon just in time for a congested evening commute.

Cars were moving at a snail's pace at the carpool entrance to the Bay Bride on Beale and Bryant streets in San Francisco.

The city began seeing raindrops at 2:30 p.m., falling hard in some spots. The rain caught some people without umbrellas a bit by surprise.

Umbrellas were a popular item at Cole Hardware where people started walking in to purchase rain gear. "They've been coming in, if anything more for the umbrellas. and ponchos," said store employee James Zunno.


Joseah Rosales, a food delivery rider didn't mind riding the wet streets to make a few bucks but the slick roadways made his job more difficult. "There are things you have to look out for," Rosales said. "Manhole covers are hazardous, you have to go slower."

