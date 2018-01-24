  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
TRAFFIC

Voters to decide whether to hike almost all Bay Area bridge tolls

EMBED </>More Videos

Would you be willing to pay more to cross Bay Area bridges if it means better roads, and public transit? That's exactly what voters will get to decide in June, now that Transportation leaders have decide to put a toll increase on the June ballot. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Would you be willing to pay more to cross Bay Area bridges if it means better roads, and public transit? That's exactly what voters will get to decide in June, now that Transportation leaders have decide to put a toll increase on the June ballot.

The Bay Area Toll Authority was unanimous: let voters decide whether tolls on all seven state-owned bridges should go up, significantly, to raise billions for transportation improvements. Metropolitan Transportation Commission spokesman Randy Rentschler spelled it out.

"$4.5 billion of BART, and highway and buses and ferries, funded with a toll increase of three dollars that would take place over seven years," said Randy Rentschler with the Metropolitan Transportation Commission.

If voters approve, tolls would go up by a dollar next year, again in 2022, and once more in 2025.

MORE: CHP searching for suspects after Bay Area toll booths robbed

$8 at peak periods on most bridges and $9 on the Bay Bridge.

Will voters go for it? The Bay Area Council polled voters in all nine Bay Area counties and found that sixty percent of them would vote in favor of the toll hike.

"Some people won't want to do it, but we think most people will want to do it," according to John Grubb of the Bay Area Council.

MORE: Man uses remote-controlled license plate shield to avoid paying toll, police say

But Frankie Mansfield said she saw a potential silver lining -- "hopefully it will encourage people to carpool."

Transportation officials say the money will pay for more express lanes on local freeways, extending Caltrain into downtown San Francisco, and BART to San Jose -- 35 projects in all. But critics say the toll hikes will hit the poor and people of color hardest.

Transit advocate David Schonbrunn promises to campaign against it: "they don't achieve results for the money that they take in, but their number one answer to all problems is give us more money."

The toll increase would not include the Golden Gate Bridge.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficbay bridgebridgetoll boothtoll roaddrivingmetropolitan transportation commissionvotingdriverSan FranciscoOaklandSan MateoSan Mateo-Hayward Bridge
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
DMV cracking down on handicapped placard cheaters
SFMTA To Start Early Weekend Closures For Twin Peaks Tunnel
Pedestrian suicide causes brief closure of Golden Gate Bridge
Transbay Transit Center Contractor Vows To Complete Work By Mid-June
Report: Proposed state bill would allow SF to charge cars to enter downtown
More Traffic
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video