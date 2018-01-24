  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
TV watcher double billed for satellite service

Things are expensive enough without being double billed. But that's what a Napa Valley man said happened to him. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Things are expensive enough without being double billed. But that's what a Napa Valley man said happened to him.

Problems started when a Direct TV customer tried to transfer his service from one home to another. Somehow he ended up with two accounts.

As much as this hockey fan enjoys watching the NHL Network, that upset him, despite how much this Canadian-born transplant enjoys the service.

Robert also has a heart condition.

His doctor recommends that he leave his home in Calistoga in the winter and head to a warmer climate.

So he spent the winter near Palm Springs and transferred his Direct TV account to his residence down there.

But when he returned to Napa County this past summer, the billing dispute started.

"Instead of transferring the account, they set up a totally new account and began charging me for two accounts," he said.

Robert said he didn't get much sympathy when he contacted customer service. He said he was blamed for the mistake and said a company rep threatened to cut off his service if he didn't pay.

"I really want television and I'm going to pay on protest," he said.

Robert pursued the matter further, until he decided to contact 7 On Your Side for help.

We contacted Direct TV.

It told us "delivering an excellent experience is our top priority. We've reached out to the customer and refunded the amount that was overcharged."

"I sure appreciate your services," Robert told us. "Without service like yours, people like me are totally helpless."

Robert received a refund of $185 dollars.

Written and produced by Randall Yip

