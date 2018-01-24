  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
NORTH BAY FIRES

Cat survives 3 months in North Bay fire zone

We've heard about cats having nine lines. But a domestic cat surviving three months in the fire zone? (KGO-TV/Wayne Freedman)

FOUNTAINGROVE, Calif. (KGO) --
We've heard about cats having nine lives. But a domestic cat surviving three months in the fire zone?

Believe it.

On Wednesday, we spent time with Susan and Jim Decker, who tried to introduce their cat, Tiger, to us, but no. Tiger spent the morning hiding under a bed.

RELATED: Volunteers work to reunite more than 70 cats with families after North Bay fires

That he's skittish is understandable.

The Deckers are one of the fortunate families in Fountaingrove who still have at least a portion of their home. They have not moved back, however.

Shortly after the firestorm, Tiger escaped.

One week passed.Then two.Then a month. Then two.



By the third month, the Deckers lost hope of ever seeing Tiger, again.

Enter "Trapper" Dave Yarger, a neighbor and dedicated cat lover who cannot rest knowing that animals are still missing after the firestorm.

He's in the neighborhoods every night, leaving food, planting motion sensor cameras, connecting dots, setting traps, and returning pets to their homes.

RELATED: A look back at families reunited with their pets after North Bay Fires

"When do you sleep?" we asked him.

"Maybe two hours a night," Dave said.

"Oh...Catnaps!"

Big laugh.


Dave saw internet postings about Tiger, confirmed his identity with the family through pictures, and spent weeks tracking the feline before luring him into a cage with some food.

"I just love cats," said Dave, as if that explains it.

Guess it does.

Click here for more stories about the North Bay fires.

