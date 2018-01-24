Michigan State president resigns in wake of Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal

Michigan State president Lou Anna Simon resigned on Thursday in the wake of a sex abuse scandal involving Larry Nassar, who worked at the school as a medical doctor.Simon is stepping down in the wake of a scandal involving Larry Nassar, who worked at Michigan State as a medical doctor. Nassar was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years in prison for molesting young girls and women under the guise of medical treatment.Many of the victims accused the university of mishandling past complaints about Nassar.Simon, who earned her doctorate at Michigan State in 1974, was promoted to school president in 2005 .Read President Simon's resignation letter below: