PETS & ANIMALS

River otter dies after being shot in Walnut Creek

An x-ray shows an otter that was shot several times. (KGO-TV)

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) --
Wildlife experts are urging people not to shoot at animals following the death of a river otter in Walnut Creek.

X-rays show pellets lodged in the otter's head and neck.

Someone discovered the injured otter near the Shadelands Business Park on Sunday.

The medical team at the Lindsay Wildlife experience tried to save it.

"The current wounds were severe enough that it could not have been able to survive in the wild. It was starting to become more and more debilitated. So the most humane thing we are able to do in those circumstances is to humanely euthanize," said Lindsay Wildlife Experience spokesperson Amber Engle.

Veterinarians say the otter was blind and lost teeth because of being shot.

Click here for more stories about animals.
