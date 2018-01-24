  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
PETS & ANIMALS

Pittsburg dog hailed as hero for saving man's life

EMBED </>More Videos

A golden retriever is receiving praise tonight for helping save a man in distress. (KGO-TV)

By
PITTSBURG, Calif. (KGO) --
A golden retriever is receiving praise Wednesday night for helping save a man in distress.

Moe's owner, John Newman, says it's not unusual for his dog to bark when he sees something in the backyard. He says it's typically a raccoon or a cat that sets him off. But Wednesday morning, Moe's bark was different -- less loud, less aggressive.

RELATED: Retiring police dog gets spirited send-off

"It turned out, I believe because it's a human being as opposed to a threat. He's a people dog. He loves people," said Newman.

Newman went outside and found an elderly man in distress. He had fallen into the water and couldn't climb out of the rocks. Newman pulled him out, but credits Moe for saving the man's life.



"I have no doubt about it. If you were to go in that water right now, you wouldn't last very long at all," said Newman

Paramedics took the man to the hospital. He's expected to be OK.

Pittsburg Police are calling Moe a 'hometown hero." Officers came by earlier in the day to thank him and give him treats. The department posted about him not once, but twice on its Facebook page.

"It makes me feel very good because I'm his Dad and you know we always have that special feeling for your child," said Newman.

Click here for more stories about pets.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsherodogsdogfeel goodbuzzworthydistractionanimal newsPittsburg
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Retiring police dog gets spirited send-off
PETS & ANIMALS
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
ABC7 to hold National Puppy Day adoption event
Meet this week's Perfect Pet
Happy Panda Day!
Tragic pet incidents point to need to protect pets while traveling
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video