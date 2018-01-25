Sierra storm brings much needed snow to the mountains

A winter storm will make driving conditions challenging for drivers heading from the Bay Area to Lake Tahoe over the next couple of days.Skiers are happy to see all this snow, but first you have to get there, one driver was working hard to get his chains on in these conditions."This is the first time I put it on while it's snowing, I practiced it while it wasn't snowing but I just got to go forward," said Rabi Rustem, driver.The Truckee ice rink is covered in snow so it had to close. Boreal's summit was getting pounded by wind and snow and had to close. But locals say they'll take it, they need the snow to translate to business at bars and restaurants and ski resorts - everyone looking forward to this weekend. But white out conditions are possible on the drive there, so be careful.Caltrans has called out all of its employees to work on clearing the snow out of the way for drivers.