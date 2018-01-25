5.8 magnitude earthquake strikes off Northern California coast

A 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck 100 miles (164 kilometers) off the coast of Northern California on Thursday morning. There were no immediate reports of damage.The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake in the Pacific Ocean was centered about 100 miles (164 kilometers) west of Capetown, California.The USGS reported that it struck at 8:39 a.m. at a depth of 3 miles (5 kilometers).The Ferndale Enterprise reported on Twitter the rolling quake was felt in Ferndale, a city in Humboldt County that has many well-preserved Victorian homes.