  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
EARTHQUAKE

5.8 magnitude earthquake strikes off Northern California coast

EMBED </>More Videos

A 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck 100 miles off the coast of Northern California this morning. There were no immediate reports of damage. (USGS)

EUREKA, Calif. --
A 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck 100 miles (164 kilometers) off the coast of Northern California on Thursday morning. There were no immediate reports of damage.

RELATED: Bay Area Earthquake Tracker

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake in the Pacific Ocean was centered about 100 miles (164 kilometers) west of Capetown, California.
The USGS reported that it struck at 8:39 a.m. at a depth of 3 miles (5 kilometers).

The Ferndale Enterprise reported on Twitter the rolling quake was felt in Ferndale, a city in Humboldt County that has many well-preserved Victorian homes.

Click here for more stories on earthquakes.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
earthquakecaliforniau.s. & worldSacramento
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Bay Area Earthquake Tracker
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
Red Cross aids Napa quake victims to rebuild lives
6.8-magnitude earthquake hits Alaska
Tsunami Watch canceled for Calif. after quake off Alaska coast
Tsunami alert for San Francisco leaves many confused
EARTHQUAKE
Bay Area Earthquake Tracker
3.3, 2.6 magnitude earthquakes strike near Gilroy
Quake swarm hits Danville as East Bay prepares for bigger temblor
3.6-magnitude earthquake latest quake to strike in Danville
Earthquake Bag founders discuss what you need in your emergency kit
More earthquake
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video