  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
FOOD & DRINK

'Tuba Express' Brings Turkish Fare To Nob Hill

Nob Hill has a new halal, Turkish and Mediterranean spot; called Tuba Express, the newcomer is located at 1550 California St. (between Polk & Larkin).

Inside the former Luisa's Pizzeria space next to Encore Karaoke, Tuba Express specializes in traditional Turkish fare and features items like kabobs, hot and cold mezes (small plates), entrees, soups and salads, and more.

On the menu, customers will find dishes like herb chicken with tomato sauce, green olives and mozzarella; adana kebab with spicy ground beef and lamb and bell peppers; musakka served with rice and salad; and flame-broiled and marinated lamb chops.

With a five-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp so far, Tuba Express is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Emin S., among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 9th, said they visited with co-workers, "and everyone was obsessed with the food. It is true authentic Turkish food, and very reasonable priced in the heart of SF. Highly recommended."

Timothy M. said he was "so glad to welcome this spot into the neighborhood. Delicious food, great service, and and fun dining space. I will definitely be back!"

Tuba Express is open weekdays from 5am-10pm, and weekends from 5am-11pm.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
'Yuanbao Jiaozi' Brings Dumplings To Irving Street
Sonic to introduce pickle juice slushie this summer
Marina Eats: Two Healthy Options Coming To Chestnut Street
Red wine infused with cold brew coffee hitting store shelves
Video shows supermarket employee throwing meat on the ground
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos