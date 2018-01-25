  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
FOOD & DRINK

2 New Spots To Score Middle Eastern Eats In San Jose

Looking for your next great Middle Eastern meal in San Jose? These two new spots will satisfy all your cravings. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for Middle Eastern food.

Sophie's Mediterranean Grill


4035 Evergreen Village Square., Evergreen East

Photo: Joan D./Yelp

Casual eatery Sophie's Mediterranean Grill features Mediterranean fare and Italian-inspired offerings on its extensive menu.

Diners can expect to find dishes like chicken or beef kofta kabob served with rice, salad, hummus and pita; grilled lamb shank with rice or mashed potatoes; vegetable biryani; and lamb curry.

Sophie's Mediterranean Grill's current Yelp rating of four stars out of 12 reviews indicates that the newcomer is finding its audience.

Yelper Ally W., who reviewed Sophie's Mediterranean Grill on January 21st, wrote: "This restaurant is owned by the same family that owned Caspian Village. They sold that restaurant and opened up this one...Same friendly service and same quality of food. We ordered chicken gyros with garlic fries. The gyros were so good."

Ahsan S. noted: "Finally! A delicious Mediterranean restaurant in our own neighborhood! Greek, Italian, Arabic, Afghani and Indian dishes--all reasonably priced. The chicken gyro was mouthwatering!"

Yelper Chet M. wrote: "Ordered takeout: 1. Half Bolani (potato, onion & spices) $4.99 2. Falafel Balls 5 piece $4.99 3. Chicken Biryani (comes w. Rice & Pita) $10.49 4. French Fries $1.99 The ordering process was..."

Sophie's Mediterranean Grill is open Monday-Thursday from 11:30am-9pm and Friday, and Saturday from 11:30am-10pm. (It's closed on Sunday.)

Mr. Falafel


1402 S. Bascom Ave., Willow Glen

Photo: Monica V./Yelp
Mr. Falafel is a small neighborhood spot to score falafel and other Middle Eastern eats.

In addition to falafel (which are available as sandwiches, wraps, and plates), diners can expect shawarma, hummus, and burgers.

Mr. Falafel's current rating of five stars out of two reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.

Yelper Monica V., who was one of the first users to visit Mr Falafel on January 17th, wrote: "I was craving a falafel wrap but wanted to try a new place. Saw this place was close by my work and decided to give it a try, so glad I did. I ordered the falafel wrap to go...It was gone by the time I made it home."

Carrie C. noted: "Dude, this is the spot for the dive experience at lunchtime, without the alcohol. You come here with the guys for a good cheap lunch of falafel or burgers and soda and some fries...I recommend the falafel sandwich for $5. Can't go wrong with that deal. "
