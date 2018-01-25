  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
PET RESCUE

Owners punch through drywall to rescue stuck dog

We are calling this story Drywall Dog. You can imagine why.

ABC7 News
OHIO (KGO) --
An Ohio woman says she came home to sound of "banging" in her basement.

She walked downstairs to find her dog Rocco, peering out of his drywall prison.

The curious pup somehow managed to trap himself in the wall space.
The family had to punch through the drywall in order to rescue him.

She shared a few photos on Twitter saying... "the things you do for the ones you love."

Rocco is doing fine.
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
