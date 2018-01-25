Came home last night to the sound of bangs in my basement... I walk downstairs to find my dog trapped under the staircase. It was one way & the heat duct was blocking his way of getting out. We had to punch out the drywall to free him. The things you do for the ones you love 😂 pic.twitter.com/Dd9SjOn7jb — Elyse Mirgon (@elysemirgon) January 24, 2018

